UAE & Qatar to reopen embassies on June

SHAFAQNA-Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are currently in the process of resuming diplomatic relations.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates could reopen embassies and diplomatic missions by mid June, the official said, while another source said relations could resume “within weeks”.

“At present, the activation of diplomatic ties, which will include the reopening of embassies, is under process between both countries,” the UAE official told Reuters.

Qatari authorities have yet to announce such a move, however it comes more than two years after the Al Ula Accord was signed to bring to an end the region’s worst political crisis.

Source : dohanews

