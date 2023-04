SHAFAQNA- The number of victims of a fire at a hospital in Beijing increased to 29 on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

According to the report, officials said in a news conference with the media on Wednesday that all but three of the 29 dead were sick and the fire was extinguished within half an hour.

It is said to be the deadliest fire incident in Beijing since at least 2002.

Source: Reuters

