SHAFAQNA- South Korean President Yoon Seok-yul said that if Ukraine is attacked on a large scale by civilians, he may extend his support to the country beyond humanitarian and economic aid, which indicates a change in his position against arming Ukraine.

Yoon also said in an interview with Reuters ahead of his state visit to the United States next week that his administration is considering how to help defend and reconstruct Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

