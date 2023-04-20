UN estimates India to become most populous country in the world

SHAFAQNA- India is on track to become the world’s most populous country, surpassing China by almost 3 million by mid-2023, according to data released on Wednesday by the United Nations.

India’s population is estimated at 1428.6 million or 1.4286 billion against China’s 1.4257 billion in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) “World Population Report” this year, Reuters reported.

According to the report, India’s last census was held in 2011 and the next census, which was supposed to be in 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although both countries will account for more than a third of the world’s estimated population of 8.045 billion, population growth has slowed in both, although China’s population decline has been faster than India’s.

Source: Reuters

