SHAFAQNA- Tasneem institute presented the Quran weekly series, presented by Sheikh Azhar Nasser .

In this episode of the Quran weekly, Sheikh Azhar sheds light on Surah 8 verse 46 where God reminds the Muslim community that their strength lies in their unity. Why does the verse say that disunity will cause your wind to depart?



Episode 13: Your wind will depart

Part of series: Quran weekly