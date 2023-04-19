English
Eid al-Fitr holiday in Palestine starts Thursday

Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-Eid al-Fitr official holiday starts on Thursday morning and ends Monday night, the Palestinian cabinet decided today.

It said work at government offices resumes as normal, that is seven hours a day instead of the current five hours during Ramadan, and based on summer time in which the clock is moved forward one hour as of next Tuesday morning.

The cabinet decided to keep the winter time during Ramadan when the time was supposed to change at the end of March.

The government also today paid public employees 30 percent of their April salary to help them through the holiday finances while the remaining value will be paid in April.

Source : ABNA

