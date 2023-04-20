Last days of Holy month of Ramadan in Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- Shab al-Qadr is one of the nights of the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan, and during these days, Muslims in Arab countries, in addition to reciting the Holy Quran and praying, perform traditions such as giving sahur and helping poor people.

One of the customs of the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan is preparation of Eid al-Fitr sweets in people’s homes of Arab and Muslim countries.

Eid sweets include cakes, Ma’amoul and Ghribia. Eid sweets are offered to neighbours and relatives and some poor people, and sometimes these sweets are given to the pilgrims in mosques.

Zakat for Eid al-Fitr

In the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan, most of Muslims put aside the amount of zakat for Eid al-Fitr, and this is one of the customs of the last 10 days of this month, so that the needy and poor people can afford Eid clothes for themselves, and some families pay Zakat for Eid al-Fitr by leaving aside food or grains.

One of the customs in this month is to going to the markets and buying clothes for Eid al-Fitr, and also one of the other customs is to clean, decorate and prepare the houses.

According to Al-Masr website, in Arab countries, especially Palestine, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, during the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan, citizens stay in mosques to perform the Taraweeh prayer.

Last days of the Holy month in Jerusalem

In the last 10 days of the Holy month in Palestine, the nights of the old city (Jerusalem) turn into days, and unlike other months of the year, the shops flourish and after the Taraweeh prayer, dates and bottles of water and coffee are distributed among the worshipers and pilgrims.

One of the customs that the people of Jerusalem are adhere to, is giving sahur to the worshipers on the last Friday of the month.

In the last 10 days of Ramadan, especially on odd days, Egyptians stay more in mosques to perform Taraweeh prayers due to the possible coincidence of the night of Qadr with one of the days.

Also, during these days, commercial complexes and special places that are selling clothes are filled with people, and Egyptians go to the markets in the last days of Ramadan to buy Eid al-Fitr clothes for themselves and their children.

In Tunisia, houses and streets are decorated with ribbons and lanterns, and worshipers gather in circles after the Taraweeh prayer and recite parts of Quran and listen to its interpretation.

In Saudi Arabia, during the Holy month of Ramadan, the members of a family break their fast and also give Iftar the rest of the family, and according to the tradition of the Prophet, Saudi people break their fast with dates and water after praying.

Source: Mdeast

