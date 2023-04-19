The rise of Islamophobia in India

SHAFAQNA- A former member of India’s Parliament convicted of kidnapping has been shot dead on live TV along with his brother while in police custody in the northern city of Prayagraj, raising questions about rule of law in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The gunmen, who appeared to have posed as journalists, fired multiple shots at Atiq Ahmed and former state legislator Ashraf Ahmed on Saturday as they were being taken in handcuffs to hospital by police for a medical checkup, authorities said.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were also facing murder and assault charges among 100-plus cases against them, and were speaking to a crowd of reporters at a hospital just before a court-ordered medical checkup when they were allegedly shot some 20 times by three men posing as journalists.

The sectarian nature of the attack has also caused concern — the alleged killers shouted Hindu religious slogans that are commonly used by Hindutva terrorists — but police and media investigations suggest this may be a coincidence because the three main suspects are all mid or low-level gangsters.

However, anything the police say will be taken with some suspicion. Despite being in prison, Atiq was still politically influential enough to be a thorn in the side of the BJP, which rules the state, and state machinery had been turning up the heat on his family. His wife was already on the run, and one of his sons —a suspect in another murder case — was killed in a police encounter last week.

Death in custody is one thing, but murder inhabits a world of its own. It isn’t lost on us that Uttar Pradesh, where Ahmed was killed, is a BJP stronghold, and his death was likely a security lapse, unveiling a dark and murky track record of police incompetence in the state.

If the police can’t protect the people in their custody, we can only imagine how they’d respond to a threat against civilians. Ahmed’s son was killed just a few days ago in a police encounter, the third of its kind in the first two weeks of April alone. Since 2017, 180 people in UP have been killed in police encounters, which are just staged confrontations that almost always end with the police coming out unscathed.

Critics have also raised questions about the sectarian nature of these crimes, but they are never investigated as such, because that would mean admitting that minorities have never had a leg to stand on in UP. Police violence is symptomatic of a larger malaise-that is, the legal system’s tendency to treat criminals as less than human beings, especially in UP, where the chief minister himself has given his yes-men the green light to do whatever they want. Does a criminal not deserve to be treated humanely, or are their lives simply less valuable to the police, particularly when they are Muslims?

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com