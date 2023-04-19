Iran & Oman urge Islamic nations to unify against Israel

Referring to the privileged ties between Iran and Oman, Raisi discussed with Haitham the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries.

Condemning the aggression the barbaric crimes committed by Israel against the defenseless Palestinian people during the fasting month of Ramadhan, the Iranian President noted that cooperation and exchanging views of all Islamic countries will undoubtedly be effective in deterring Israel’s aggression and the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

Sultan Haitham, for his part, voiced his satisfaction with the level of ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed the implementation of bilateral agreements.