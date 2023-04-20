English
A “historical record” registered in Masjid al-Haram on Qadr Night+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The official media of Saudi Arabia reported that a historical record was set in Masjid al-Haram with the presence of more than 2.6 million worshipers and Umrah pilgrims last night.

According to Shafaqna, quoting from Anatoli news agency, the Saudi state news channel (Al Ekhbariya) today (Tuesday) in a message on its Twitter account emphasized that a historical record was recorded on the Qadr night in Masjid al-Haram, regarding the number of people praying and performing Umrah.

According to Al Ekhbariya, on the twenty-seventh night of the holy month of Ramadan, which the Sunnis emphasize more as the Qadr night, more than 2.6 million worshipers and Umrah pilgrims attended Masjid Al-Haram, and a historical record is registered.

The statistical infographic published on the Twitter account of this news channel also shows the presence of 2 million 624 thousand 105 worshipers and Umrah pilgrims in Masjid al-Haram on the 27th night of the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, some other Saudi media outlets, including the “Sabaq” newspaper, also confirmed such statistics without publishing more details about it.

Source: Anatoli News Agency 

www.shafaqna.com

