Senate findings: Islamophobia widespread in Canada

Islamophobia in Canada

SHAFAQNA-Islamophobia widespread in Canada and on the rise, and Black Muslims wearing hijabs are particular targets, a Senate committee said Wednesday.

The Senate committee on human rights is studying the issue, and preliminary findings indicate that anti-Muslim incidents often are violent, more so than shown toward other religious groups.

“Canada has a problem,” committee chair Sen. Salma Ataullahjan said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press.

“We are hearing of intergenerational trauma because young kids are witnessing this. Muslims are speaking out because there’s so many attacks happening and they’re so violent,” she said.

The committee travelled across the country to speak to Muslims, including victims of attacks — doctors, teachers and others. The committee, which will produce a full report in July, said far-right and anti-Muslim hate groups are growing and so too are incidents of hate.

Statistics Canada reported last month that police-reported hate crimes “rose from 2,646 in 2020 to 3,360 in 2021, a 27% increase.”

