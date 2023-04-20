English
International Shia News Agency

UN is convening an international meeting on Afghanistan in May in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres is convening an international meeting on Afghanistan in May in Doha, Qatar.

Guterres will host the closed-door gathering on 1-2 May and it will feature special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries who aim to “clarify expectations” on concerns including the Taliban’s restrictions on women, according to the secretary general’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

“The purpose of this kind of small group meeting is for us to reinvigorate the international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan,” Dujarric told reporters at UN headquarters.

Guterres “continues to believe that it’s an urgent priority to advance an approach based on pragmatism and principles, combined with strategic patience, and to identify parameters for creative, flexible, principled and constructive engagement”.

Source :  middleeasteye

