SHAFAQNA- Eid Al-Fitr prayers will be held at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn on Friday, April 21th, 2023.

Islamic House of Wisdom will observes 3 prayers and sermons by Sheikh Mohammad Malallah(8:00 am), Imam Mohammad Elahi(9:00 am) , Sheikh Dr. Basem Jawad(10:00 am) .