Decline in share of US dollar in global reserves

SHAFAQNA- The CEO of London-based asset management firm Eurozen warned on Tuesday that Western sanctions against Russia had accelerated a move away from the US dollar around the world, Reuters reported.

According to Jenn, quoted by Bloomberg, this process began when some countries started looking for alternatives after Russia’s assets were frozen abroad and it was cut off from the global financial messaging system called SWIFT. The dollar’s share of global reserves fell ten times faster last year than in the past two decades, Jenn said.

China and India are working to use their own currencies to settle international trade, while Russia accepts payments for its exports from a number of countries in rubles and Chinese yuan.

According to experts, the U.S. dollar now accounts for about 58 percent of total global reserves, down from 73 percent in 2001, when it was “the undisputed hegemonic reserve.”

