Possibility of unprecedented heat in 2023

SHAFAQNA- Climate scientists say the world may break a new average temperature record in 2023 or 2024, driven by climate change and predicted return of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

According to Reuters, Climate models show that after three years of a La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which generally lowers global temperatures slightly, the world will experience a return to El Nino, the warmer counterpart, later this year.

During El Nino, winds blowing west along the equator slow down and warm water is pushed eastward, warming ocean surface temperatures.

Carlo Buontempo, the EU’s Copernicus climate director, said: “El Nino is usually associated with record-breaking global temperatures. Whether it will happen in 2023 or 2024 is not yet clear, but I think it is more likely. ”

The world’s warmest year on record so far was 2016, which coincided with a strong El Nino – although climate change has led to sharp rises in temperatures even in years without the phenomenon.

The last eight years were eight of the warmest on record globally – reflecting a long-term warming trend driven by greenhouse gas emissions.

Frederick Otto, a senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, said El Nino-induced temperatures could worsen the effects of climate change that countries are already experiencing – including extreme heat waves, droughts and wildfires.

Source: Reuters

