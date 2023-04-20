Cost of living crisis in EU

SHAFAQNA- A recent report by the statistics agency INSEE shows that inflation in the second largest economy of the Eurozone continued at a record pace and faster than expected in February, mainly due to higher food prices.

Food, services and manufactured goods have been the main factors of inflation.

According to Reuters, Food prices in France and Spain continue to climb steadily as the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation rages across the European Union, according to data released by Bloomberg on Monday.

Source: RT

