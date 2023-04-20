Arrest of a journalist among 17 Palestinians in an attack by Israeli forces

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces arrested at least 17 Palestinians, including a journalist and his son, last night and this morning, according to various sources.

According to Wafa, quoting Palestinian security sources, Israeli forces raided the Daisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem and arrested seven people, including Osama Al-Ayaseh, a 60-year-old journalist, and his son Jamal, 26, after raiding their homes.

