SHAFAQNA-More than 1,300 homeless in the UK died last year, according to figures that highlight the stark regional differences.

Research by the charity Museum of Homelessness shows that the number of homeless people who died in 2022 was 1,313, an 85% increase on the numbers recorded by the study just three years earlier.

The figures include people sleeping rough as well as those placed in emergency accommodation and other insecure settings.

