English
International Shia News Agency

USA: Black & Muslim Congresswoman continues to face a deluge of abuse

0
Black & Muslim Congresswoman

SHAFAQNA-Black & Muslim Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar continues to face a deluge of abuse even after the end of the Trump presidency.

In Representative Ilhan Omar’s office, the answering machine is something of an albatross.

Beneath the daily questions and concerns from constituents, selected praise from the well wishers, and the usual requests for meetings from lobbyists, lies a bottomless pit of hateful messages.

“I’ll put a bullet in your f***ing head. I’ll f***ing kill you,” says one.

“Ilhan Omar!!! You will not be going back to Washington, your life will end before your ‘vacation’ starts … They say we can’t get the Somali stink out of the clean Minnesota air, but we are going to enjoy the adventure,” says another.

On a daily basis, the Black and visibly Muslim legislator is inundated with obscene, racist and hate-filled messages at her Capitol Hill offices.

Source : middleeasteye

Related posts

Islamophobia rise in Canada according to Senate’s findings

asadian

Austria: Women wearing Hijab face more anti-Muslim racism than men

asadian

Arab countries warn against rising Islamophobia following the Quran burning in Denmark

asadian

Jeremy Corbyn & Ilhan Omar join hundreds calling for an end of war in Yemen

asadian

Report: Ukraine war exposed stereotypical perspective of Europeans toward Muslim refugees

asadian

Germany: Daily Experience of Islamophobia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.