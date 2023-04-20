USA: Black & Muslim Congresswoman continues to face a deluge of abuse

SHAFAQNA-Black & Muslim Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar continues to face a deluge of abuse even after the end of the Trump presidency.

In Representative Ilhan Omar’s office, the answering machine is something of an albatross.

Beneath the daily questions and concerns from constituents, selected praise from the well wishers, and the usual requests for meetings from lobbyists, lies a bottomless pit of hateful messages.

“I’ll put a bullet in your f***ing head. I’ll f***ing kill you,” says one.

“Ilhan Omar!!! You will not be going back to Washington, your life will end before your ‘vacation’ starts … They say we can’t get the Somali stink out of the clean Minnesota air, but we are going to enjoy the adventure,” says another.

On a daily basis, the Black and visibly Muslim legislator is inundated with obscene, racist and hate-filled messages at her Capitol Hill offices.

Source : middleeasteye