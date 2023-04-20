English
Air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

Air pollution

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study shows that exposure to ultrafine particles (UFPs) during pregnancy enhances respiratory viral infection risk.

This study led by Dr. Natalie Johnson, associate professor in the Texas A&M University School of Public Health’s Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, Johnson and her co-authors point out that there are several physiological characteristics that explain maternal susceptibility to viral infection.

Among those are increased cardiac output and decreased tidal volume—the amount of air that moves in or out of the lungs with each respiratory cycle—as well as immunological changes such as selective modulation of immune cell subsets to protect the developing fetus.

Source: ncbi

