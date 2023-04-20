Discovery a key to preventing hair from going gray

SHAFAQNA ECIENCE- A new study suggests stem cells may get stuck and lose their ability to maintain hair color as our locks age.

The research, led by New York university’s (nyu) Grossman school of medicine, focused on cells in the skin of mice that are also found in humans called melanocyte stem cells, or mcscs.

The scientists suggested that if their findings hold true for humans, it could open up a potential way to reverse or prevent the greying of hair.

The study, published in the journal nature, found that during normal hair growth, such cells continually move back and forth as they travel between compartments of the developing hair follicle.

It is inside these compartments where mcscs are exposed to signals that influence maturity.

