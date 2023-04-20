English
International Shia News Agency

Discovery a key to preventing hair from going gray

0
going gray

SHAFAQNA ECIENCE- A new study suggests stem cells may get stuck and lose their ability to maintain hair color as our locks age.

The research, led by New York university’s (nyu) Grossman school of medicine, focused on cells in the skin of mice that are also found in humans called melanocyte stem cells, or mcscs.

The scientists suggested that if their findings hold true for humans, it could open up a potential way to reverse or prevent the greying of hair.

The study, published in the journal nature, found that during normal hair growth, such cells continually move back and forth as they travel between compartments of the developing hair follicle.

It is inside these compartments where mcscs are exposed to signals that influence maturity.

Source: sky

Related posts

Researchers find way to make carbon-negative concrete

asadian

Air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

asadian

NASA’s dead satellite will crash to Earth this week

asadian

New treatment for alopecia areata that is safe for adolescents

asadian

Daytime Napping and Higher Heart Rhythm Risk

asadian

Scientists warn the next pandemic is coming

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.