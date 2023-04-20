Researchers find way to make carbon-negative concrete

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) have discovered that adding charcoal to cement can result in a concrete that absorbs more carbon than is created by its production thanks to chemical reactions in the setting process.

They infused normal cement with “biochar”, a type of charcoal made from organic waste that has been soaked in concrete wastewater.

The team’s early experiments found that adding even small amounts of biochar to the cement dramatically reduced the strength of the concrete.

Source: phys