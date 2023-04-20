English
USA: Muslims, Jews & Christians gather for iftar in New York

SHAFAQNA-Representatives from Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities came together for an iftar, on Wednesday in New York.

The iftar meeting, which was held at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, was hosted by the New York consulate general with the support of the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Türkey’s envoy to the UN, Sedat Onal, said he is happy to gather people of different beliefs under the roof of the Turkevi.

“Ramadhan is a time for Muslims to contemplate and pray to strengthen all kinds of communities, but it is also a time to share and empathize with those less privileged,” Onal said.

Source : yenisafak

