Grand Mosque in Rome symbolises Italy’s well-integrated Muslim community

Grand Mosque in Rome

SHAFAQNA-The Grand Mosque in Rome symbolises Italy’s well-integrated Muslim community, which constitutes some 4 per cent of the Italian population.

The Mosque, which has served the Muslim community since 1995, can host some 10,000 worshippers and is among the biggest in Europe.

Nader Akkad, the Syrian-Italian imam of the Mosque, stressed the Mosque especially attracts tens of thousands of worshippers for Eid prayers.

In reference to the situation of the Muslim community in the country, he said: “The Muslim community is very well integrated into the places they live and to the social texture.”

“It’s a community of 2.8 million, half of whom already have citizenship. The Muslim community is proud of living in this country and among great Italian people,” he said.

Against this background, Akkad added, they want to contribute to the prosperity and welfare of Italy and the Italian nation.

He further said the architect of the Mosque was Paolo Portoghesi, a Catholic Italian.

This tells something about our relations with other Italian citizens, Akkad said.

Source : middleeastmonitor

