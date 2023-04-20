The Grand Ayatollah Sistani announces Saturday as Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, issued a statement announcing tomorrow (Friday 21st of April) as the completion of the holy month of Ramadan 1444 AH.

According to Shafaqna, the statement reads:

The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani informs the respected believers in Iraq, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Scandinavian countries and Europe that tomorrow will be the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan and Saturday will be the First of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr.

May God make it a source of good and blessing for Muslims.

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

هلال شهر شوال 1444هـ

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

ان يوم غد الجمعة 21/4/2023م هو آخر أيام الشهر الفضيل في العراق والشرق الاوسط والمملكة المتحدة والدول الاسكندنافية واوربا، ويكون يوم السبت هو يوم عيد الفطر السعيد، أعاده الله على الجميع بالخير واليمن البركات

Source: najaf.org

