Displaying rare manuscripts of Holy Quran in National Museum of Iraq [Photos]

The National Museum of Iraq is observing the gallery of uncommon manuscripts of the Holy Quran, which date back to the early centuries of Islam.

According to Shafaq News, among the remains of civilizations displayed on the walls and in the halls of the National Museum of Iraq, the Islamic era is highlighted with manuscripts of the Holy Quran.

