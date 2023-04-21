English
International Shia News Agency

Displaying rare manuscripts of Holy Quran in National Museum of Iraq [Photos]

0

SHAFAQNA- The National Museum of Iraq is witnessing the display of rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran, which dates back to the early centuries of Islam.

The National Museum of Iraq is observing the gallery of uncommon manuscripts of the Holy Quran, which date back to the early centuries of Islam.

According to Shafaq News, among the remains of civilizations displayed on the walls and in the halls of the National Museum of Iraq, the Islamic era is highlighted with manuscripts of the Holy Quran.

Source: Mdeast

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

Iraq: Displaying rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran

 

Related posts

Karbala: Severe fire near Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine suppressed [video]

asadian

Exclusive Video: Recitation of the Holy Surah Al-A’la

asadian

Iraqi PM: Value of Iraq’s dinar to increase against USA’s dollar in coming weeks

asadian

Iraq: Displaying rare manuscripts of the Holy Quran

asadian

Iraqi president of SJC visits Paris Court of Appeal

asadian

Commentary of Surah Al-Ghashiyah

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.