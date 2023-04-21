Iran & Saudi FM’s assess progress of establishing diplomatic relation

SHAFAQNA- Iran and Saudi Foreign Ministers in a phone talk have assessed the outcome of two countries’ dispatched technical teams to reopen diplomatic centers positive and constructive.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in the phone talk with his Saudi counterpart initially felicitated the Eid Fitr to him and told him that their meetings, and the exchange of technical teams of the two countries to re-open the two countries’ ministries and consular offices were positive and constructive.

“My colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the diplomatic team dispatched by Riyadh are trying to complete the reopening of embassies’ responsibilities at the pre-determined deadline and before the Hajj pilgrimage season,” said Amirabdollahian.

The Saudi foreign minister, on his part, felicitated the Eid occasion, and expressed hope for face-to-face meetings with his Iranian counterpart in Riyadh and Tehran in near future.

Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia will facilitate for smooth Hajj pilgrimage of the Iranians and the reopening of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its consular office in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Source: IRNA