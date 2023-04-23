Expert: Saudi Arabia unlikely to enter into a major war over next years

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Regarding the prospect of peace in Yemen, a regional affairs expert says: “The price of oil and gasoline is of special importance for Americans. Particularly, it is highly important given the United States presidential election in the near future and also from the perspective of economic problems and economic wars following it. For this reason, the US no longer supports continuation of the war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, since it is possible that the oil export terminals in Saudi Arabia will be attacked and oil export from the region will be disrupted due to continuation of the war.”

In an interview with Shafaqna Future, Mohammad Jafar Ghanadbashi maintained: “There are several signs that Saudi Arabia will not enter into a great war again and over the next years. There are major signs in an atmosphere of optimism with regard to these negotiations that are based on realities. One sign is that Saudi Arabia is tired of war. The war in Yemen lasted eight years but after one year, Saudi Arabia realized it was not going to be successful. However, Saudi Arabia continued the war in Yemen, because putting an end to this war would mean its defeat. Indeed, it looked for an opportunity to put an end to this war honorably which would not be interpreted as the Yemen’s victory and Saudi Arabia’s defeat. This issue is a bright sign.”

The issue of energy and oil has a special importance in the world as a result of the war in Ukraine

Ghanadbashi stated: “The issue of energy and oil has a special importance in the world as a result of the war in Ukraine. Energy and fossil fuels i.e., oil and gas have special importance nowadays and Yemen has both oil and gas. Because Americans do not want to defeat in the Ukraine crisis, they demand that extraction should not be stopped wherever there is oil and gas and it should be continued. In other words, transferring of oil to the West should not face any challenges and it should be continued so that the price of oil and gasoline does not rise in the US.”

Western world wants to put an end to the Yemen war

This regional expert continued: “Yemenis have drone and missile capability and they can attack the oil exporting ports in Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf or the Red Sea. Therefore, the US no longer supports Saudi Arabia with regard to the war in Yemen. France and Britain, too, are no longer supporting Saudi Arabia regarding the crisis in Yemen and the Western world wants to put an end to the Yemen war. As a result, transferring of oil by Saudi Arabia continues reliably and energy export to the West by the Middle East is not affected. Whatever this war continued, it was led to the Yemenis’ empowerment. Moreover, they had learned resistance and this spirit made them unbeatable.”

