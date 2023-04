SHAFAQNA- Two-thirds of Yemen’s 31.5 million people in acute need of humanitarian and protection services, and nearly 13 million people require urgent humanitarian health care, the World Health Organization warned Friday (21 Apr 2023).

“Recent political talks have raised new hopes that lasting peace might finally be achievable in Yemen,” Dr Annette Heinzelmann, who heads the WHO’s Yemen Health Emergency Team, told a UN’s press conference.

Source: aa