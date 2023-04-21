USA: Anti-Trump republicans fear a re-election campaign in 2024

SHAFAQNA- With DeSantis down, anti-Trump Republicans fear a re-election campaign in 2024.

According to Reuters while the race for the party’s nomination is still in its early days, anger among “Never Trumps” — a small group of Republicans who have publicly opposed Trump since his election in 2016 — is a sign that the former president may be winning.

In an early April Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump led DeSantis 58 percent to 21 percent among Republican and independent voters nationally. Other Republican polls alone show Trump building a strong lead over DeSantis in recent weeks.

“Never Trumpers,” some of whom have left the Republican Party but remain outspokenly opposed to Trump and working with voters to undermine him, say their hopes for DeSantis are waning.

Source: Reuters

