US Supreme Court to set regulations for abortion pill

SHAFAQNA- The US Supreme Court will decide on Friday whether the abortion pill mifepristone is widely available in the US.

According to Reuters, the justices are considering emergency requests by the Justice Department and the pills’ maker, Danco Laboratories, to block a preliminary injunction issued by Kacsmaryk that would greatly limit the availability of mifepristone while the litigation continues.

The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, is expected to act before the deadline on whether to grant or deny the requests or stay further litigation. Judges may also fail to act, causing the statute of limitations to continue.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

