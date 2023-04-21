English
China’s economic growth exceeded forecasts

SHAFAQNA- Global economists have upgraded their full-year forecasts for China’s economy after its impressive first-quarter results, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

According to RT, JPMorgan reportedly raised its 2023 growth outlook to 6.4 percent from a previous forecast of 6 percent, saying its latest quarterly report pointed to more growth ahead.

The strong GDP report in the first quarter points to a strong recovery after the reopening, said Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief economist in China. He noted that a range of factors, including significant increases in consumption and travel-related services, led to a strong improvement in first-quarter activity.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

