Kremlin: Sanctions imposed on Russia bringing global economy closer to a major crisis

SHAFAQNA- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed on Friday that the sanctions imposed on Russia are bringing the global economy closer to a major crisis.

According to RT, in response to a question about possible sanctions against the Group 7, Peskov told reporters: “We understand that the United States and European Union countries are considering new and additional sanctions.”

He added: “All sanctions imposed against our nation and new measures that may be under consideration in Brussels and Washington will definitely affect the world economy. This can only intensify the trend towards a global economic crisis.”

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the G7 countries, which include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, are finalizing a proposal for a blanket ban on exports to Russia, unless exemptions are granted in certain areas such as pharmaceuticals, Provide food and agricultural products.

Source: RT

