4 million worshipers prayed at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan, despite Israeli restrictions

SHAFAQNA-Four million Muslim worshipers prayed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan, despite Israeli restrictions.

The Jordan-run authority said the massive Muslim presence at the holy site during Ramadan was remarkable despite the magnitude of Israeli restrictions on the entry of worshipers from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

During the holy month, worshipers aged 12-55 from the West Bank were denied entry into occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, where the mosque is located, while only a few hundreds from the Gaza Strip were allowed access to the compound.

