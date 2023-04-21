Karbala shrines prepare for blessed Eid al-Fitr pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA-The Department of Maintaining Order at the Holy Shrine has completed all the preparations for Imam Hussain (AS)’s pilgrimage ceremonies during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

The head of the department, Eng. Rasool Abbas Fadhalah said in an interview, ” We already put all of our efforts and our cadres are highly prepared for the blessed Eid Al-Fitr pilgrimage.”

He explained, “A joint operations room has been formed with the specialized authorities in Karbala Governorate, like the Operations and Police Commands, in addition to setting coordination with the other departments in the Shrine.”

He added, “Hundreds of advanced cameras have been put into place to secure the pilgrimage spot wanted or suspected individuals, in addition to explosives detectors to be used as needed. Noting that ‘There are 12,000 volunteers available if necessary.”

Source: Imamhussain