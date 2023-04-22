Can SCO bring India Pakistan close?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN- Pakistan announced that its Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit India next month to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting in Goa.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announced in a weekly media briefing.

The conference is scheduled for May 4 and 5 and will be the first major trip by a top diplomat from Pakistan in over a decade. Earlier in January, India had invited FM Bilawal Bhutto to the SCO meeting, which was being interpreted by some as a possible thaw in relations between the two countries.

Ahead of the SCO foreign ministers meeting, the defence ministers of the member states would also meet on April 27 in New Delhi. However, it remains to be seen if Defence Minister Khawaja Asif will attend the meeting in person or virtually.

This invitation had come days after PM Shehbaz Sharif called for talks with India over all outstanding issues, including India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), before clarifying that talks cannot take place until the “illegal actions of August 5, 2019” were reversed.

While it would be unrealistic to expect Mr Bhutto Zardari to come out of the moot with any major diplomatic coup, this provides him with a useful opportunity of getting the measure not just of Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishanker and the rest of theIndian leadership, but also of conveying Pakistan’s stand on these and other pressing issues.

Most notable among the substantive issues will be that of Kashmir, but trade will also play an important role in any talks. All of the stakeholders o both sides of the border have made the right noises, but the time has long been overdue to walk the talk.

Mr Bhutto Zardari must also be aware that India’s ruling BJP has used sabrerattling for electoral purposes; he must stop it from trying to pull off any such stunt in the run-up to the Indian elections due next year.

He might also wish to take up the rather childish Indian refusal to engage with Pakistan, which has meant that meetings for years have taken place only on the sidelines of summits: as the present one will. Indeed, perhaps the most useful forum, SAARC, has been quite deliberately targeted by the BJP government. The bilateral relationship cannot be treated as a mere addendum to multilateral diplomacy.. The issues between India and Pakistan, but whether they are basically bilateral, like Sir Creek, or multilateral, like the stand to take on climate change, they are only to be tackled by dialogue, as wel as mutual respect for one another’s sovereignty. Mr Bhutto Zardari has shown himself an able diplomat in previous forays abroad, but this will prove his biggest challenge, and not because of the SCO, but its sidelines.