Western bears heavy responsibility for destabilising Middle East

SHAFAQNA-Western bears a heavy responsibility for destabilising the Middle East, with tendency to export its culture and ask peoples in region to conform their lives to it, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches said.

This were the words that Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches said in seminar with more than 250 representatives of the Middle Eastern Catholic Churches.

“As Western Catholics,” the Prefect said, “we apologise for supporting this myopic approach. We pay tribute to your heroic efforts to be witnesses to our common faith despite difficulties of all kinds.”

Gugerotti expressed his concern for “the diaspora of Middle Eastern Christians, which is caused by the current tragic situation, deeply affecting their daily lives.”

Source : vaticannews