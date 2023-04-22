The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Strengthening of will is one of the fruits of fasting

SHAFAQNA- “Strengthening of will is one of the fruits of fasting and a strengthened national will is a problem solver,” Ayatollah Khamenei expressed today (22 Apr 2023) in the sermons the Eid Al-Fitr Prayers.

In the first sermon of the Eid, Imam Khamenei congratulated the Islamic nation and the nation of Iran on this auspicious occasion, describing this year’s Ramadhan as a very fruitful, joyful, exuberant month filled with divine blessings. Referring to the supplications and prayers of people especially on the nights of Qadr he said, “The lively nights that people spent awake and the cries of the youth were more outstanding than ever. Their attendance at the Quran recitation gatherings and the manner in which they helped the orphans and the needy, filled this year’s Ramadan with a great amount of glory.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also praised the great movement of the Iranian nation on Quds Day. “Those congregated and magnificent gatherings were truly divine blessings and a part of God’s grace.”

Ramadhan is the month of obedience and piety

He described the Month of Ramadhan as a month of jihad and struggle in addition to it being the month of obedience and piety. “Quds Day is also the Iranian nation’s day of struggle, which praise God, was held on a very large scale this year with the participation of other nations,” he added.

In the second sermon, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution called “strengthening of will” one of the fruits of fasting and said a strengthened national will is a problem solver. He noted that the officials should use this tool in the path of progress and the direction that God has determined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader recalled that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) constantly highlighted the primacy of national unity, saying, “The solidarity and unity that enable the country to pass through difficult paths and narrow straits must be preserved and strengthened.”

People’s different views on different issues are naturally not an obstacle

He then made clear that the enemy’s strategy is creating discord and division, and it “tries to make people fight with each other over different opinions and tastes, but people’s different views on different issues are naturally not an obstacle and should not become a source of discord and conflict, rather, [people] should nullify the enemy’s temptations to make them pessimistic toward each other and toward the officials while coexisting with kindness.”

Imam Khamenei pointed to the enemy’s failed military strategy in the region, saying that the enemy has resorted to “deception, distorting the truth, telling lies, tempting, humiliating nations, and making nations pessimistic about their abilities.” The Leader remarked that such plots need to be nullified by recognizing and studying the enemy’s strategies, tactics, tools and methods.

At the end of his sermon, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said: “The intelligent and capable nation of Iran, who until today has defeated all the plots of its enemies, will continue to dishearten and frustrate them with the power of divine grace.”

Source: Khamenei.ir

