Customs of Eid Al-Fitr in Arab Countries

SHAFAQNA- Celebrating Eid Al-Fitr has a special place among the citizens of Arab countries, and all these countries participate in the joy and happiness of Eid and young and old wait for it every year.

According to Al-Watan, however, the customs of countries are different on the days of Eid and each of them has its own customs. Below you will get to know the most famous customs of Arab countries during Eid Al-Fitr:

The most famous customs of Eid Al-Fitr in Egypt

Muslims in Egypt perform Eid Prayers in large squares and old and well-established mosques in Cairo and various provinces. Shouts of Takbeer, Tawasih and religious songs resound in Mosques.

In Egypt on this day, adults take children to prayer and children wear new clothes and after prayer, they congratulate each other on the arrival of Eid and go to cemeteries to forgive the dead and to make the soul happy with reciting Quran.

One of the most famous traditions and customs of Eid al-Fitr in Egypt is giving gifts to children.

The most famous customs of Eid Al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

The effects of welcoming Eid in Saudi Arabia begin on the morning of Eid. Citizens gather for prayer and congratulate each other after praying.

Many Saudi families go on vacation and rent resorts inside and outside their city of residence to spend Eid holidays. In Saudi Arabia, traditional dishes are cooked for this blessed day.

The most famous customs of Eid-ul-Fitr in the United Arab Emirates

On this day, housewives clean and organize the house to welcome Eid and take care of all the needs of the house. Girls dye with henna, buy new clothes for children and cook colorful food.

Most famous rituals of Eid Al-Fitr in Sudan

In Sudan, on the day of Eid Muslims gather together to pray in the squares near the Mosques, and after the Eid prayer, they congratulate each other.

In many villages in Sudan, the men of each neighborhood gather at the house of one of the elders and distribute all kinds of sweets, including bread and cakes, and spend time on the banks of the Nile.

The customs of Yemeni people

The customs of Eid celebration in Yemen are different from other countries.

The people of this country collect firewood and pile it on top of each other on this day and set it on fire on the night of Eid Al-Fitr to both celebrate the coming of Eid and bid a sad farewell to the holy Month of Ramadan.

Eid Al-Fitr customs in Kuwait

Kuwaiti people, including men, women and children, gather in the house of the elder of the family on the day of Eid Al-Fitr and meet each other and congratulate each other on Eid and spend the days of Eid together and drink coffee.

Eid Al-Fitr in the Maghreb (Morocco)

In Morocco, the day of Eid Al-Fitr begins with the Eid prayer. On this day, the people wear traditional Moroccan clothes and women dye with henna on their hands and feet.

Tunisia

In Tunisia, Eid Al-Fitr is the best time to gather families and exchange greetings and eat delicious sweets.

This Eid in Tunisia starts in an unusual way because people are waiting for “Boutabileh” and he is a man who goes around the streets beating drums to announce the coming of Eid.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com