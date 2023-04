SHAFAQNA-Palestinians in Gaza breathed a sigh of relief as they were able to mark Eid peacefully and in comfort after fears of a new war with Israel.

In the last days of the holy month of Ramadhan, markets were crowded with people preparing for the Eid al-Fitr celebration. People buy children’s clothes, traditional sweets, and decorate their homes to enjoy the atmosphere with relatives.

Source : aljazeera