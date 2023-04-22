World leaders congratulated Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

SHAFAQNA-As millions of Muslims celebrate `Eid Al-Fitr, marking , US President Joe Biden, the leaders of Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom has congratulated Muslims worldwide on the occasion.

“Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as you celebrate `Eid Al-Fitr and conclude the holy month of Ramadan,” said Biden in a written statement.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent his warmest wishes to Muslims in the UK as they marked `Eid.

“Eid is a timely opportunity to acknowledge the shared values which bind us together, particularly your compassion and dedication to contribute to charity and philanthropy,” he said in a statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared his `Eid Al-Fitr wishes, acknowledging the importance and contribution of Muslim communities to his country’s development.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also shared wishes to Muslims celebrating `Eid in a statement, adding that after a month of reflection and renunciation, Muslim families, friends and neighbors will now come together to celebrate.

Source : aboutislam