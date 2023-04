SHAFAQNA- Cristiano Ronaldo, the world football star who plays for the Saudi Arabian Al-Nasr team, congratulated Eid al-Fitr in his own way.

A video has been published on social networks in which Ronaldo says Eid Mubarak in Arabic.

Earlier, the Arabic speaking of Ronaldo’s children had attracted attention in Saudi Arabia.

