Mufti Jafari of Lebanon: We need a strong patriotic president

SHAFAQNA- Mufti Jafari of Lebanon said in the sermons of the Eid al-Fitr prayer: “We need a strong patriotic president in Lebanon who will be with his people.”

According to Shafaqna quoting al Ahd, Sheikh Ahmed Qablan pointed out that the collapse in Lebanon is intentional and that some embassies have been turned into operation rooms, stating that Washington is working on a formula that wants Lebanon to become a country of refugees, organized anarchy, civil war and become a center of terrorist groups.

He expressed: “Lebanon is not weak in options and the solution is in convergence and integration to get the country out of the vacuum.”

Sheikh Qablan added: “Any political break in the framework of sectarian plans and international programs will lead us to civil war.”

Mufti Jafari of Lebanon emphasized: “Political agreement is in everyone’s interest and it preserves the government and its plans.”

