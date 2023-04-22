Pakistan: The time for dialogue

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday (17 Apr 2023) agreed to engage in delegation-level dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in bid to find a way out of political imbroglio.

Representatives from the PPP including Yousaf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar, and Qamar Zaman Kaira, and from PML-N including Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique attended a crucial meeting between the two parties’ leaders.

Talking to media after meeting, Gilani expressed concern over the current state of the country, noting the widespread sense of despair among the people. He stressed the need for peaceful coexistence between the judiciary and the parliament, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

He said dialogue among all the political parties would be better for the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy. He said Asif Ali Zardari in his address at the National Assembly said, “We are for dialogue and political parties never shy away from dialogue as politicians make bridges and do not wage wars.”

Meanwhile Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Siraj Ul Haq said that he will convince Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – a key stakeholder in the coalition government in the centre – to hold talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a date for the elections, a private TV channel reported.

“Maulana Fazl has democratic thinking. We will convince him,” Haq said at a press conference in Lahore, alongside the party’s deputy chief Liaqat Baloch. During his presser, Haq said the country was suffering from political, constitutional, and economic crises. “Institutions and political parties are divided.” He said elections in only one province were not a solution as they would create chaos.

Sirajul Haq of the Jamaat-i-Islami, who was spearheading an initiative from the political side, met both PTI chief Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last weekend in an attempt to break ground for a more meaningful engagement between the government and opposition camps.

The PPP, too, had held discussions between the coalition partners regarding the possibility of talking a way out of the present legal and political mess. The Supreme Court’s refusal to back down from its May 14 deadline for the Punjab Assembly elections has given further impetus to the need for negotiations, leaving some stakeholders grumbling about being made to talk ‘at gunpoint’.

These goings-on in Islamabad impact everyone’s lives in one way or the other. The citizenry will, therefore, have much to gossip over as they socialise during Eid festivities.

It is hoped that the holiday will also allow a much-needed cooling of political temperatures and offer a chance for all stakeholders to reflect on where they stand. The incumbent government has erred gravely by casting aside the constitutional edict on holding elections within 90 days for the dissolved assemblies of KP and Punjab.

There is no sugar-coating the fact that it has subverted the law of the land to protect the political interests of its member parties. Recent polls indicate that the citizenry believes elections should be held as soon as possible so that the current state of uncertainty can end. However, that possibility appears remote unless the PTI is willing to show some flexibility.

The party needs to realise that it gave up its leverage voluntarily by quitting the National Assembly and by dissolving the Punjab and KP legislatures. It must now decide whether it ought to continue on a path of increasing confrontation against more than a dozen political parties backed by the might of the state or gain some of its leverage back by making some compromises. It will be interesting to see what the resumption of ‘normal business’ brings post-Eid.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com