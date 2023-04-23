English
International Shia News Agency

Iran & UAE FM’s underline importance of developing bilateral cooperation

0
Iran & UAE FMs

SHAFAQNA- Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign ministers have underlined the importance of developing bilateral cooperation to the highest level.

“There is no limit to an all-out development of relations,” Hossein Amirabdollahian told his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in a telephone conversation on Saturday (22 Apr 2023).

During their conversation, the two foreign ministers extended their best wishes to one another on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Amirabdollahian said the Tehran-Abu Dhabi ties are progressing, adding, “Active meetings and consultations are ongoing between the officials of the two countries.”

The Emirati foreign minister, for his part, pointed out that Iran and the UAE’s mutual interests are in the development of bilateral ties, stressing that there are various opportunities for joint cooperation.

Al Nahyan said that in recent weeks, there has been a strengthening of cooperation in the region, including the detente between Tehran and Riyadh and the new developments in Syria. Meanwhile, the two top diplomats also invited each other to visit Tehran and Abu Dhabi in the future.

Source: IRNA

Related posts

Iran & Saudi FM’s assess progress of establishing diplomatic relation

asadian

China: Saudi & Iranian FMs meet in Beijing

asadian

Saudi-Iran FM’s to finalize time & venue of meeting in 48 hours

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iran is against any change of regional geopolitics

asadian

Iran’s FM: Door to nuclear negotiations not to remain open forever

asadian

Iran & Saudi Arabia FM’s discuss bilateral ties

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.