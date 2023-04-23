Afghan girls attend secret classes amid education ban

SHAFAQNA-T hree million girls have been deprived of a secondary education since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Amid education ban, Afghan girls attend secret classes.

Pari wakes up early in the morning to get prepared for another stressful journey to a secret school in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Before stepping out the door, she has to make sure she is dressed properly and her face is covered, so the Taliban can’t identify her.

“The only thing I am afraid of is that the Taliban stops me and asks me where I am going, and I have nothing to say,” Pari told CTVNews.ca. Pari is not her real name. CTV News is using a pseudonym for safety reasons.

