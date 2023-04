SHAFAQNA- Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia have gathered in large groups to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr after COVID-19 restrictions. In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, hundreds of worshippers turned up for morning prayers on Saturday (22 Apr 2023) at the historic port of Sunda Kelapa in North Jakarta to mark the end of Ramadhan.

In neighbouring Malaysia, devotees also celebrated with families.

Source: aljazeera