Afghanistan: Taliban bans women from taking part in Eid Al-Fitr celebrations

SHAFAQNA- As if restricting women and girls from education was not enough, the Taliban has prohibited women from attending Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in two provinces of Afghanistan.

Two similar notifications stated that “it is forbidden for women to go out in groups during the days of Eidul-Fitr” on Friday in the Takhar in the northeast and the Baghlan province in the north. Only the two provinces, Takhar and Baghlan in Afghanistan, are subject to the orders.

Earlier this month, the Taliban authorities banned the entry of families and women in restaurants with gardens and green spaces in the Herat province of Afghanistan.

Source: thefrontierpost