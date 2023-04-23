US: Less than 50% of Democrats want Biden’s nomination in 2024

SHAFAQNA- A new poll shows that less than 50 percent of Democrats believe Joe Biden should run for a second term. However, most Democratic respondents said they would still support him if he were to run for president in 2024.

On Friday, the Associated Press published the results of a survey of 1,230 adults conducted between April 13 and 17.

Only 47 percent of Democratic voters said they want Biden to run for president again, significantly lower among younger demographics. According to the Associated Press, only 25 percent of Democratic respondents under the age of 45 would definitely support him.

However, about 81 percent of Democrats said they would be at least likely to vote for Biden if he were the nominee. According to the poll, while 78 percent of Democrats approve of the president’s performance, the figure among the general population is only 42 percent.

The poll found that a total of 56 percent of Americans said they were unlikely to support Biden in the general election, while only 26 percent wanted the incumbent to run for a second term.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com