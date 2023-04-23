English
International Shia News Agency

Iraq’s PM confirms depth of historical relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran

0
Iraq's PM

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammad Shiaa al-Sudani confirmed on Sunday the depth of historical relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“Shia Al-Sudani exchanged, on Saturday evening, congratulations separately, with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi, and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr,” the Prime Minister’s Media Office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News.

It added, “The depth of historical relations with the two neighboring countries, and the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation, in a way that contributes to achieving common interests, consolidating the security of the region and the prosperity of its peoples,” it added.

Source : ina.iq

Related posts

Expert: Saudi Arabia unlikely to enter into a major war over next years

asadian

Saudi Arabia request to establish several weekly flights to Iran

asadian

Discovery of Dadanite inscriptions in Saudi Arabia [Photos]

asadian

How Syria’s reintegration in Arab world will change ME diplomacy dynamics?

asadian

Customs of Eid Al-Fitr in Arab Countries

asadian

Iraq: Eid Al-Fitr Prayers in Kufa’s Mosque [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.