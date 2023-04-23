Iraq’s PM confirms depth of historical relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammad Shiaa al-Sudani confirmed on Sunday the depth of historical relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“Shia Al-Sudani exchanged, on Saturday evening, congratulations separately, with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi, and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr,” the Prime Minister’s Media Office said in a statement received by the Iraqi News.

It added, “The depth of historical relations with the two neighboring countries, and the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation, in a way that contributes to achieving common interests, consolidating the security of the region and the prosperity of its peoples,” it added.

Source : ina.iq